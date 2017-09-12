TRAFFIC ALERT: Closure of lane leads to traffic congestion on I-95 near Dillon County

Exit 186 on Interstate 95 in Dillon County is seeing congestion due to a lane closure. (Source: SCDOT)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – An emergency culvert repair on Interstate 95 in South Carolina is leading to delays for southbound motorists heading south of Lumberton.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, I-95’s right southbound lane at exit 186 in Dillon County, S.C., was closed Tuesday to allow workers to safely install a concrete barrier. It is expected to remain closed for at least one day.

Information from the S.C. Department of Transportation encourages motorists to use an alternate route to reduce congestion. The alternate route is S.C. 34 West, at exit 190, to S.C. 38 East.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.