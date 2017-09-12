FIRST ALERT: No way, Jose. Jose likely headed well out to sea

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Hurricane Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane located 800 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach.

Jose will continue to move slowly to the southeast through Wednesday before turning north and then northeast by the end of the week.

Forecast models show a high confidence in Jose turning northeast and into the open Atlantic Ocean well east of the Carolina coastline. This is also confirmed by the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center. At its closest pass, Jose will still likely remain 300 to 600 miles offshore and no direct impacts are expected,

While Jose's wind and rain will stay well out over the Atlantic, large waves and rip currents will be likely at times all the way through the weekend.