UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The North Carolina man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery last month is now incarcerated in Florence.

According to online records from the Florence County Detention Center, 32-year-old Brandon Council, of Wilson, N.C., was booked into the jail at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Council is charged with two counts of murder and one count each of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a pistol.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Council will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Florence by federal authorities.

The defendant was appointed a public defender on Sept. 6.

Council allegedly admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank on Aug. 21 and shot the two employees multiple times, including one who was trying to hide under a desk.

In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that "he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day."

