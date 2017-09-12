UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Conway bank robbery to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday

The North Carolina man accused of murdering two employees during a Conway bank robbery last month is now incarcerated in Florence.More >>
Some local people are doing what they can in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Gathering food and loading up vans to head south is what some with Horry County's Salvation Army did Tuesday.More >>
An emergency culvert repair on Interstate 95 in South Carolina is leading to delays for southbound motorists heading south of Lumberton.More >>
Long Avenue at Grier Swamp has been reopened following its closure earlier Tuesday for water on the roadway, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.More >>
As Tropical Storm Irma continued to move north, the Grand Strand began to experience the affects of the powerful storm, from roadway flooding to damage from high winds.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
The search has ended for a 1-year-old child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake. The child's body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A normal day on the job for some linemen in Woodruff County turned into anything but normal when they found a two-headed timber rattler during a service call.More >>
