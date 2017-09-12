First South Carolinians head south to help in Irma aftermath

Major Repass gets ready to head to Florida with a mobile feeding truck and Salvation Army van. (Source: Meredith Helline)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Some local people are doing what they can in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Gathering food and loading up vans to head south is what some with Horry County's Salvation Army did Tuesday.

"Knowing that, of course, this is going to be a long-lasting effort, and so what we're going to be able to do now is the beginning stages. There are going to be other teams coming in to re-supply and continue that effort," said Maj. David Repass with The Salvation Army.

Repass is one of three majors representing Horry County. The team headed to Charleston on Tuesday to meet with nine other South Carolina teams before heading to Florida.

According to Repass, they'll be given more direct orders on where they're headed in Florida soon. The volunteers have enough food to give out 1,500 meals per truck and will head to areas not reached yet by units already there.

The team plans to be in Florida for about two weeks before being relieved by another group.

The Horry County team is equipped with a mobile food truck filled with coolers, chips, hamburgers, hot dogs, ingredients for stews and other meals to give out.

While the hamburgers are a more immediate meal, the stews are to give to people to take home, Repass said.

Repass explained the team originally thought they'd head to Texas after Hurricane Harvey, but found out their ultimate destination was Florida only the night before.

"We were, in a sense, put on hold after Harvey came into Texas because already there was some thought of another storm brewing and, of course, Irma ended up coming this way," he said.

Repass added that the best was to help Hurricane Irma victims is to donate money.

"It takes up less room," he jokingly said.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross are accepting donations for both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey victims.

