WMBF chief meteorologist comes across strange creature on the beach

Officials at Ripley's Aquarium believe this creature seen on the beach is a snake eel. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – What in the world?

That’s the question that was on the minds of many in the WMBF newsroom on Tuesday after Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold caught video of an eel-like creature he found washed up on the beach Tuesday morning.

Tim Handsel, director of husbandry at Ripley’s Aquarium, said the creature appears to be a snake eel, possibly a pale-spotted or a spoon-nose eel.

“They are common in the coastal waters of the Carolinas, where they live in sandy areas, often using the bony point of the tail to bury backwards into the sediment,” Handsel said via email.

He added that adults may grow to 30 inches or so in length.

