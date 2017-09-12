Conway police officer placed on leave without pay following weekend arrest for DUI

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway police officer has been placed on leave without pay following his weekend arrest for driving under the influence, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

Ofc. Justin Lynch was charged with DUI and speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit on Sunday by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Small said. According to online MBPD records, the incident happened in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

She added that the officer was placed on leave pending adjudication of the case and/or the conclusion of an internal investigation that will be conducted by the CPD.

