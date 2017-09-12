TRAFFIC UPDATE: Portion of Long Avenue reopened in Conway following water in the roadway

A portion of Long Avenue in Conway was closed earlier Tuesday due to water in the road. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Long Avenue at Grier Swamp has been reopened following its closure earlier Tuesday for water on the roadway, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department.

Police will continue to monitor the road through the night, the release stated.

Motorists are asked to use caution when driving through the area, as water levels have been fluctuating and may cross the road again.

