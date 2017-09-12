Portion of Long Avenue closed in Conway due to water in the road - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Portion of Long Avenue closed in Conway due to water in the roadway

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Long Avenue at Grier Swamp is closed in both directions due to water on the roadway, according to a news release from the City of Conway.

Those traveling in that direction are asked to seek an alternate route. 

WMBF News has a crew en route to the location.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Police stop Aynor mayor driving down road in lawnmower with beer, dash cam video shows

    Police stop Aynor mayor driving down road in lawnmower with beer, dash cam video shows

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-09-12 18:30:37 GMT
    Police stop Aynor Mayor John Gardner as he drove a lawnmower down the road on August 25. (Source: HCPD)Police stop Aynor Mayor John Gardner as he drove a lawnmower down the road on August 25. (Source: HCPD)

    The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.

    More >>

    The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.

    More >>

  • WMBF Investigates: I-95 South fills as Irma clears

    WMBF Investigates: I-95 South fills as Irma clears

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:56 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:56:03 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.

    More >>

    Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.

    More >>

  • Portion of Long Avenue closed in Conway due to water in the roadway

    Portion of Long Avenue closed in Conway due to water in the roadway

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:24 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:24:52 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Long Avenue at Grier Swamp is closed in both directions due to water on the roadway, according to a news release from the City of Conway. Those traveling in that direction are asked to seek an alternate route.

    More >>

    Long Avenue at Grier Swamp is closed in both directions due to water on the roadway, according to a news release from the City of Conway. Those traveling in that direction are asked to seek an alternate route.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly