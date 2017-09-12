Hotel fire in Myrtle Beach under control

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon is under control, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

The department responded to the hotel at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release which states that smoke was showing from the hotel, located at 411 N. Ocean Boulevard. Upon arriving at the three-story hotel, crews discovered there was an issue with an air conditioning unit in one of the rooms and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no occupants at the hotel at the time.

Crews checked the rest of the building to see if the fire had extended anywhere, but didn't find any sign of fire.

At 12:34, fire officials said the fire was under control, and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.