Myrtle Beach hotel opens its doors to almost 200 evacuees from Georgia retirement community

The girls basketball coach at Wilson High School was arrested for driving under the influence in Florence on Saturday. Gerrin Louise Harrison, 33, was arrested on September 9 by Florence City Police and charged with driving under the influence, first offense, according to Florence County Detention Center records.More >>
While an evacuation order never came for Grand Strand residents, as soon as Hurricane Irma shifted west, the area officially become a place of refuge for evacuees further south.More >>
A Conway police officer has been placed on leave without pay following his weekend arrest for driving under the influence, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
