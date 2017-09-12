The strength of the storm shows in Garden City after Irma is long gone

A fire at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon is under control, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The department’s Twitter account reported the fire at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, stating that smoke was showing from the hotel, located at 411 N. Ocean Boulevard.More >>
The scene Tuesday morning looks a lot different from Monday's flooded Atlantic Avenue in Garden City that Hurricane Irma left behind as it roared through the Grand Strand. Roads on the South Strand began to flood even before the tide came in around noon Monday. A lot of neighbors were worried the flooding would get worse and would be the same story overnight, however, that didn’t seem to be the case.More >>
Georgetown County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park on September 14 at 5:30 p.m. according to a press release. The public is encouraged to tour the new building following the ribbon cutting. The Choppee Recreation Center is located at 8259 Choppee Road. The recreation center is scheduled to open on September 18.More >>
Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.More >>
The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma. Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina. According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested. .More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>
