New recreation center coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park on September 14 at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release.

The public is encouraged to tour the new building following the ribbon cutting. The Choppee Recreation Center is located at 8259 Choppee Road.

The recreation center is scheduled to open on September 18.

Hours for the fall are as follows:

Monday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Tuesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Thursday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Saturday CLOSED

Sunday 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

