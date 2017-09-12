Surfside Beach renourishment project scheduled to resume this we - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surfside Beach renourishment project scheduled to resume this week

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Source: Marissa Tansino Source: Marissa Tansino

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina.

According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested.

Once the project is completed, the Corps will survey the beach to assess whether there was any significant erosion due to Hurricane Irma. If erosion did occur, sand replacement would depend on funding and contractor availability, according to the Corps of Engineers.

When it is safe to resume pumping and dredging, the project will continue from 8th Ave S where it left off. It is scheduled to resume by the end of the week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Hotel fire in Myrtle Beach under control

    Hotel fire in Myrtle Beach under control

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:47:52 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)(Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

    A fire at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon is under control, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The department’s Twitter account reported the fire at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, stating that smoke was showing from the hotel, located at 411 N. Ocean Boulevard.

    More >>

    A fire at a hotel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon is under control, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. The department’s Twitter account reported the fire at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, stating that smoke was showing from the hotel, located at 411 N. Ocean Boulevard.

    More >>

  • The strength of the storm shows in Garden City after Irma is long gone

    The strength of the storm shows in Garden City after Irma is long gone

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:36:14 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The scene Tuesday morning looks a lot different from Monday's flooded Atlantic Avenue in Garden City that Hurricane Irma left behind as it roared through the Grand Strand. Roads on the South Strand began to flood even before the tide came in around noon Monday. A lot of neighbors were worried the flooding would get worse and would be the same story overnight, however, that didn’t seem to be the case.

    More >>

    The scene Tuesday morning looks a lot different from Monday's flooded Atlantic Avenue in Garden City that Hurricane Irma left behind as it roared through the Grand Strand. Roads on the South Strand began to flood even before the tide came in around noon Monday. A lot of neighbors were worried the flooding would get worse and would be the same story overnight, however, that didn’t seem to be the case.

    More >>

  • New recreation center coming to Georgetown

    New recreation center coming to Georgetown

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-09-12 15:47:32 GMT
    (Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)(Source: Georgetown County, SC Facebook)

    Georgetown County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park on September 14 at 5:30 p.m. according to a press release. The public is encouraged to tour the new building following the ribbon cutting. The Choppee Recreation Center is located at 8259 Choppee Road. The recreation center is scheduled to open on September 18.

    More >>

    Georgetown County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Choppee Recreation Center at Northwest Regional Park on September 14 at 5:30 p.m. according to a press release. The public is encouraged to tour the new building following the ribbon cutting. The Choppee Recreation Center is located at 8259 Choppee Road. The recreation center is scheduled to open on September 18.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly