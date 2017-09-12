Surfside Beach renourishment project scheduled to resume this week

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina.

According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested.

Once the project is completed, the Corps will survey the beach to assess whether there was any significant erosion due to Hurricane Irma. If erosion did occur, sand replacement would depend on funding and contractor availability, according to the Corps of Engineers.

When it is safe to resume pumping and dredging, the project will continue from 8th Ave S where it left off. It is scheduled to resume by the end of the week.

