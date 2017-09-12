WMBF Investigates: I-95 South fills as Irma clears

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has a traffic counter on the interstate near the welcome center at the North Carolina-South Carolina line. It shows 2,190 cars went south on I-95 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., more than double the three-month average for a Tuesday at that time.

The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data from DOT and found that’s more cars in the southbound lanes than any one-hour period in the month of September, topping peak traffic the afternoon of Friday, September 1 ahead of the Labor Day Weekend.

The 9,800 cars from midnight to 10 a.m. Tuesday more than double the typical 4,836 on Tuesday mornings through the summer.

The analysis found the southbound traffic on I-95 was below the three-month average from 6 a.m. on September 6, last Wednesday, to 7 p.m. Monday.

Averages show southbound traffic typically peaks Saturday at noon at 2,177 cars on the interstate near the rest area. There were just 675 cars heading south in that same spot this past Saturday.

The northbound lanes experienced the opposite effect, hitting a September high Friday at 1 p.m. at 2,773 cars compared to a three-month average of 1,743 at that time. Northbound traffic was above average from Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Saturday at 5 p.m.

This morning saw below average travel in the northbound lanes. There were 1,680 cars headed north at the rest area from midnight to 10 a.m. compared to a Tuesday three-month average of 4,811.

