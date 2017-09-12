Wilson High School girls basketball coach arrested for DUI Saturday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The girls basketball coach at Wilson High School was arrested for driving under the influence in Florence on Saturday.

Gerrin Louise Harrison, 33, was arrested on September 9 by Florence City Police and charged with driving under the influence, first offense, according to Florence County Detention Center records.

Harrison was admitted at 5:44 a.m. Saturday and released on a $1,000 bond at 11:42 a.m. the same say, records state.

Harrison is listed as the girls basketball coach on the Wilson High School website.

