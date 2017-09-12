WATCH LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCEMD to update latest on Irma - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Henry McMaster, SCEMD to update latest on Irma at 10 a.m. news conference

Gov. McMaster holding a news conference on Irma. (Source: WMBF News) Gov. McMaster holding a news conference on Irma. (Source: WMBF News)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS/WMBF) - South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to continue the discussion on the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma. 

Details remain limited, but officials will speak after Irma left the Palmetto State overnight. 

