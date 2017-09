The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

CONWAY, SC (WMBF)- A River Flood Warning is in place until further notice. The Waccamaw River has been high for a couple weeks and it is expected to rise to minor flood stage today and remain high through the weekend. The river is currently at 10.96 feet and is expected to rise to 11.2 feet by this afternoon. It is expected to crest at 11.7 feet tomorrow night.

Flood stage is 11 feet and at that point, there will be water in yards and along some roads in Pitch Landing, Lee's Landing, Savannah Bluff and Riverfront South Communities. The river will slowly start to fall next week.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.