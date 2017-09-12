Power restored at Conway High and Aynor Middle; schools will operate on normal schedule

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Conway High School and Aynor Middle School were without power Tuesday morning after two separate outages are affecting Horry Electric Cooperative customers in those areas. Power has since been restored to both schools.

Both schools will operate as normal and ran on generator power until power was restored, confirmed Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Harding. Power was restored to both schools by 8 a.m.

A broken power pole caused power lines to obstruct Highway 501 near Conway High School, and also knocked out power to the school, according to Horry Electric. The roadway has since been cleared.

A power pole fire knocked out power to about 700 customers in the Aynor area, and caused the outage at Aynor Middle School.

