Road clear after power lines blocked Highway 501 near Conway High School

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Downed power lines are blocked Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School for a time Tuesday morning, but have since been cleared.

Traffic was being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

Conway Police officials confirmed at 7:30 a.m. that both lanes in front of Conway High School are opened and traffic was flowing in both directions.

Horry Electric is reporting an outage in that area is affecting about 412 members, as of 6:30 a.m.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.