Power pole fire causes outage for 700 Horry Electric customers around Aynor

Horry Electric outage map showing the location of the outages. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning.

Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.

A separate outage is affecting about 412 members north of Conway.

About 625 Santee Cooper customers were still without power Tuesday morning after several outages affected thousands of residents Monday. The majority of affected customers are in the Pawleys Island area; power is also out for some residents in Garden City, Litchfield, Loris, Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach.

