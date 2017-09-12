RAW: Inside a house fire in North Myrtle Beach

Downed power lines are blocking Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School. Traffic is being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.More >>
Downed power lines are blocking Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School. Traffic is being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.More >>
More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning. Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.More >>
More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning. Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.More >>
The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.More >>
The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.More >>
One person was injured during a house fire on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning. A 75-year-old woman was hurt when she fell down the stairs during the fire, which broke out at a home in the 2700 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to officials at the scene.More >>
One person was injured during a house fire on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning. A 75-year-old woman was hurt when she fell down the stairs during the fire, which broke out at a home in the 2700 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to officials at the scene.More >>
A fake Twitter account is spreading false information that classes at Horry County Schools are cancelled on Tuesday. The account, @HorryCSchools, which was created this month, tweeted that school has been cancelled for September 12. The official, verified account for Horry County Schools, @HCSInfo, tweeted: School has NOT BEEN CANCELLED for tomorrow, September 12, as the unofficial Twitter account reports.More >>
A fake Twitter account is spreading false information that classes at Horry County Schools are cancelled on Tuesday. The account, @HorryCSchools, which was created this month, tweeted that school has been cancelled for September 12. The official, verified account for Horry County Schools, @HCSInfo, tweeted: School has NOT BEEN CANCELLED for tomorrow, September 12, as the unofficial Twitter account reports.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>