RAW: Inside a house fire in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

RAW: Inside a house fire in North Myrtle Beach

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A WMBF News photographer was allowed inside a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, displacing seven people inside.

Check out the video of the home above.

Read more details about the fire here:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Power lines blocking Highway 501 near Conway High School

    Power lines blocking Highway 501 near Conway High School

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-09-12 10:34:52 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Downed power lines are blocking Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School. Traffic is being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

    More >>

    Downed power lines are blocking Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School. Traffic is being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Power pole fire causes outage for 700 Horry Electric customers around Aynor

    Power pole fire causes outage for 700 Horry Electric customers around Aynor

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-09-12 10:26:42 GMT
    Horry Electric outage map showing the location of the outages. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)Horry Electric outage map showing the location of the outages. (Source: Horry Electric Cooperative)

    More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning. Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.

    More >>

    More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning. Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.

    More >>

  • Motel sign taken down by strong wind in Myrtle Beach

    Motel sign taken down by strong wind in Myrtle Beach

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-09-12 10:02:00 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.

    More >>

    The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly