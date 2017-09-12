Motel sign taken down by strong wind in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.

The sign was taken down by strong wind gusts, and WMBF News crews captured it lying on the ground, still attached to the base.

There is no word on any damage to the motel itself.

