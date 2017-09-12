Fake Twitter account falsely claims Horry County Schools classes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fake Twitter account falsely claims Horry County Schools classes are cancelled Tuesday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Screenshot of the fake account's tweets. (Source: Twitter) Screenshot of the fake account's tweets. (Source: Twitter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fake Twitter account is spreading false information that classes at Horry County Schools are cancelled on Tuesday.

The account, @HorryCSchools, which was created this month, tweeted that school has been cancelled for September 12. The official, verified account for Horry County Schools, @HCSInfo, tweeted:

The unofficial account, which is named "Horry County Schools" and uses same profile and cover images as the district's official account, posted two other tweets: one said: "Horry County doesn't care about us," and the other was a reply to the official account's clarification, again stating: "School has been cancelled."

While the district's decision to resume school Tuesday has drawn ire from parents on social media, it is the official decision of the district.

See the full list of schools that are open, closed and operating on a delay due to the lingering effects of Irma here.

