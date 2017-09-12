Fake Twitter account falsely claims Horry County Schools classes are cancelled Tuesday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fake Twitter account is spreading false information that classes at Horry County Schools are cancelled on Tuesday.

The account, @HorryCSchools, which was created this month, tweeted that school has been cancelled for September 12. The official, verified account for Horry County Schools, @HCSInfo, tweeted:

School has NOT BEEN CANCELLED for tomorrow, September 12, as the unofficial Twitter account reports. — Horry County Schools (@HCSInfo) September 12, 2017

The unofficial account, which is named "Horry County Schools" and uses same profile and cover images as the district's official account, posted two other tweets: one said: "Horry County doesn't care about us," and the other was a reply to the official account's clarification, again stating: "School has been cancelled."

While the district's decision to resume school Tuesday has drawn ire from parents on social media, it is the official decision of the district.

See the full list of schools that are open, closed and operating on a delay due to the lingering effects of Irma here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.