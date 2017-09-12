Woman injured during house fire in North Myrtle Beach

Officials on scene of the fire in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Paul Harris)

Officials on scene of the fire in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Paul Harris)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured during a house fire on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning.

A 75-year-old woman was hurt when she fell down the stairs during the fire, which broke out at a home in the 2700 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to officials at the scene.

Seven people were in the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

A WMBF News photographer got an exclusive look inside the home after the fire - download the WMBF News App now and head to the App Extras section to watch that video.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.