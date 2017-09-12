Mobile home burns to the ground near Conway

Firefighters on scene of the fire. (Source: Paul Harris)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mobile home on Adrian Highway near Conway was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

The fully-involved fire began as a vent fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Mark Nugent. There were no reports of injuries.

When a WMBF News crew arrived at the scene, the mobile home had been completely destroyed.

