Horry police look for suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in beauty products

Police are looking for these suspects in connection with a theft late last month. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for two people who authorities believe stole more than $5,000 worth of items from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the reported theft happened on Aug. 28.

The post states that “Despite their success in stealing beauty products, their deeds are quite unattractive!”

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

