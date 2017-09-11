Two shot, three in custody following home invasion in Lake City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two shot, three in custody following home invasion in Lake City

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects have been taken into custody and two more are recovering from gunshot wounds following an apparent home invasion Monday afternoon in Lake City.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on East Myrtle Beach Highway.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly