Two shot, three in custody following home invasion in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects have been taken into custody and two more are recovering from gunshot wounds following an apparent home invasion Monday afternoon in Lake City.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on East Myrtle Beach Highway.

No other information was immediately available.

