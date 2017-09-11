Two shot, three in custody following home invasion in Lake City

Three suspects have been taken into custody and two more are recovering from gunshot wounds following an apparent home invasion Monday afternoon in Lake City.More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
A woman targets two Myrtle Beach hotels within moments of each other, robbing both establishments and pointing a gun at the hotel staff.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to the Lancer Motel on North Kings Highway early Monday morning for a report of an armed robbery, according to Joey Crosby with MBPD.More >>
The first storm-related death in South Carolina due to Tropical Storm Irma was reported in the Upstate on Monday.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
