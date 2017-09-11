Upstate man dies in first storm-related death in S.C. tied to Tropical Storm Irma

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The first storm-related death in South Carolina due to Tropical Storm Irma was reported in the Upstate on Monday.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, the death was reported at about 3 p.m. in Abbeville. The coroner was called to a home on Hampton Avenue in Calhoun Falls, where 57-year-old Charles Robert Saxon was killed when he was clearing a fallen limb in his yard and another limb fell on him.

The worst of Tropical Storm Irma’s impacts are expected to hit the Grand Strand throughout the night on Monday.

