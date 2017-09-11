Pee Dee prepares for fringe effects of Hurricane Irma

With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
Intense winds from Tropical Storm Irma that impacted the Grand Strand on Monday made landing impossible for one airplane that attempted to touch down at Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
The Pee Dee experienced some fringe effects from Hurricane Irma through rain and wind on Monday.More >>
Online information from Santee Cooper shows a total of 1,551 customers without power in their coverage area as of 7:55 p.m., including 148 without power in Murrells Inlet, 395 without power in Litchfield, 506 in Pawleys Island, and 373 in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Three suspects have been taken into custody and two more are recovering from gunshot wounds following an apparent home invasion Monday afternoon in Lake City.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
A 10-year-old boy critically hurt in a car crash his father fled, leaving him behind, has died.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.More >>
