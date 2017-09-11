Heavy winds lift pool bar at Myrtle Beach resort, fling it into a neighboring one

Caribbean Resort pool bar ripped out and now across Riptide Beach Club pool and parking lot. (Source: Rick Davis)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Strong winds impacting the Grand Strand from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday laid waste to a pool bar at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Addis Wofford, a manager at the Caribbean Resort on Ocean Boulevard, said the winds blew the bar into another resort next door, causing it to strike a vehicle.

A photo sent in by a WMBF viewer indicated that second resort was the Riptide Beach Club.

No injuries were reported, Wofford said.

She added that the roughly four-year-old bar also took out one of the resort’s security cameras.

