Man braves effects of Irma to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

Strong winds impacting the Grand Strand from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday laid waste to a pool bar at a Myrtle Beach resort.More >>
Strong winds and sheets of rain didn’t stop one patriot from honoring those who lost their lives 16 years ago. A man has been waving an American flag from the overpass at Robert Grissom Road and Highway 31 for 12 years, and this year was no exception, in spite of the weather.More >>
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.More >>
Two people in the Conway area are dead following a reported murder-suicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>
