Man braves effects of Irma to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

A local man braves the effects of Irma to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Source: Meredith Helline)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Strong winds and sheets of rain didn’t stop one patriot from honoring those who lost their lives 16 years ago.

Ronnie has been waving an American flag from the overpass at Robert Grissom Road and Highway 31 for 12 years, and this year was no exception, in spite of the weather.

He flies Old Glory from sun up to sun down on September 11 each year to honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 16 years ago.

