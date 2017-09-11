What to do if your AC unit floods?

You did everything you could to prepare your house for potential damaging wind and rain. But then, after the storm, you find out your HVAC unit got flooded. What do you do now?

First, don’t panic! You and your family’s safety should be your top priority. So, even though you may want to hit the ground running when it comes to cleaning up, don’t.

Before you do anything with your HVAC unit, make sure you turn it off. Once you are sure the power to your unit is off, you’ll need to figure out if your HVAC unit can be repaired or if it should be replaced. There are a few factors you should keep in mind when inspecting your unit:

Time underwater – The longer your unit was underwater, the bigger the chance that there is greater damage

Electricity – Remember, turn off the power to your unit as soon as you notice that it has been affected by floodwaters. More damage can happen to your unit the longer there is power flowing in to the system.

Dirt/Debris in equipment – If debris got in to your unit, it could hurt its ability to function correctly.

If it seems like you can get away with just repairing your HVAC unit, there are a few things you can do to maintain a safe environment until a qualified HVAC repairman can come out and fix the damage.

Turn off all electrical switches – Remember, make sure the power to your unit is off.

Allow the equipment to dry – Try to remove any visible or standing water from the area and allow the area to dry.

Have equipment and wiring inspected – DO NOT turn on your flooded HVAC unit until you have it inspected and serviced.

Change air and furnace filters – Replace your home’s air filters to prevent contaminants from piling up. Doing so can also help reduce the risk of impacting your home’s indoor air quality.

Most important, don’t feel like you have to rush the repairs. If water did come in contact with the air conditioner, make sure you have a professional like Air Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning come out to inspect your unit. They will be able to confirm whether your unit is functioning correctly or not.