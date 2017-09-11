High winds blow siding off front of Garden City Inn

Siding from the front of the Garden City Inn was blown off by high winds Monday. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - High winds blew siding off the front of the Garden City Inn in Garden City on Monday, according to information from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.

WMBF News First Alert Weather Team was at the scene earlier Monday and got footage of the damage, noting that those inside the inn were forced to evacuate.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

Initial indications were it was the roof that had blown off the building.

A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma is causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities on Monday.

