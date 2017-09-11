UPDATE: Over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers without power along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – At 11 p.m. Monday, over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.

Online information from Santee Cooper shows a total of 1,043 customers without power in their coverage area as of 11 p.m., including 593 without power in Pawleys Island, 352 in Myrtle Beach and 35 in Surfside Beach.

Estimated restoration times are around 12 p.m. Sept. 12, according to information from Santee Cooper.

Customers can call 1-888-796-7688 to report a power outage, or head to www.santeecooper.com/stormcenter for more information.

