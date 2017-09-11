Over 3,000 Santee Cooper customers without power along Grand Strand

Map showing the locations of outages along the Grand Strand. (Source: Santee Cooper)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As of 3 p.m. Monday, over 3,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.

Online information from Santee Cooper shows a total of 3,383 customers without power in their coverage area as of 3:09 p.m., including 1,993 without power in Murrells Inlet, 874 without power in Surfside Beach, 397 in Pawleys Island, and 118 in Myrtle Beach.

The utility stated on Facebook that flooding in Pawleys Island is making it difficult for crews to safely travel to make repairs, but they were be there as soon as it's safe.

Customers can call 1-888-796-7688 to report a power outage, or head to www.santeecooper.com/stormcenter for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.