Over 1,500 Santee Cooper customers without power along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Just before 8 p.m. Monday, over 1,500 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.

Online information from Santee Cooper shows a total of 1,551 customers without power in their coverage area as of 7:55 p.m., including 148 without power in Murrells Inlet, 395 without power in Litchfield, 506 in Pawleys Island, and 373 in Myrtle Beach.

Estimated restoration times are around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 12, according to information from Santee Cooper.

Customers can call 1-888-796-7688 to report a power outage, or head to www.santeecooper.com/stormcenter for more information.

