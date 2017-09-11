Photos, video of Tropical Storm Irma's impacts to our area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Photos, video of Tropical Storm Irma's impacts to our area

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Garden City experiencing flooding Monday afternoon. (Source: Jon Dick) Garden City experiencing flooding Monday afternoon. (Source: Jon Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Irma continued to move north, the Grand Strand began to experience the affects of the powerful storm, from roadway flooding to damage from high winds.

Mobile users, tap here to view a slideshow of images of the storm's impacts.

Do not put yourself at risk to get a photo or video. You can send videos and photos taken SAFELY to pics@wmbfnews.com, post them to the WMBF News Facebook page, tweet them to @wmbfnews, tag @wmbfnews on Instagram, or upload them with the WMBF News app, the WMBF First Alert Weather App, or from your home computer here. Please make sure to include your name, the location of the image or photo, and any other descriptive information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly