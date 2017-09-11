Photos, video of Tropical Storm Irma's impacts to our area

As of 3 p.m. Monday, over 3,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand. The online information for Santee Cooper shows a total off 3,383 customers without power in their coverage area, including 1,993 without power in Murrells Inlet, 874 without power in Surfside Beach, 397 in Pawleys Island, and 118 in Myrtle Beach.