United Way of Horry County to host 'Day of Caring' event

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – United Way of Horry County will host its “Day of Caring” volunteer event on Sept. 15, according to a press release.

Around 300 volunteers will gather to work on 12 projects throughout the county.

Volunteer projects scheduled include installing new floors at New Direction’s Men Shelter at 1005 Osceola St and painting the community kitchen at 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave, the press release stated.

To sign up for this year’s “Day of Caring” event, click here.

For more information, contact Julia Nichols at (843) 347-5195.

