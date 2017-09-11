Georgetown Co. opens emergency shelter, keeps bridges open as Irma impacts area

Floodwater made it over the sandbags in Georgetown. (Source: Georgetown County on Facebook)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center has opened its doors as a temporary emergency shelter.

A post on Georgetown County’s Facebook, advises “Anyone seeking shelter is advised to bring anything they need, including bedding and items for entertainment. The center is located at 83 Duncan Drive, Pawleys Island.”

Georgetown County officials say bridges around the area are staying open and will not close due to high winds. Officials advise: "residents stay off the roads if possible, and if they must drive, especially over bridges, practice caution and good judgement."

The City of Georgetown may have to de-energize the system on Front Street, depending on how much water gets under the transformer. If the city goes de-energize the system, it will remain down until the water recedes enough to safely re-energize it, which could result in an outage of up to two hours.

Pawleys Island Police have tweeted that power is out in many sections of the island, and roadways are closed due to flooding.

Power is out through sections of the island. Please use caution if using candles or generators. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

