Georgetown Co. opens emergency shelter, keeps bridges open as Irma impacts area

With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.More >>
As of 3 p.m. Monday, over 3,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand. The online information for Santee Cooper shows a total off 3,383 customers without power in their coverage area, including 1,993 without power in Murrells Inlet, 874 without power in Surfside Beach, 397 in Pawleys Island, and 118 in Myrtle Beach.More >>
High winds blew siding off the front of the Garden City Inn in Garden City on Monday, according to information from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.More >>
A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
