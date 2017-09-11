Georgetown Co. opens emergency shelter as Pawleys Island sees significant impacts from Irma

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center has opened its doors as a temporary emergency shelter.

A post on Georgetown County’s Facebook, advises “Anyone seeking shelter is advised to bring anything they need, including bedding and items for entertainment. The center is located at 83 Duncan Drive, Pawleys Island.”

Pawleys Island Police have tweeted that power is out in many sections of the island, and roadways are closed due to flooding.

Power is out through sections of the island. Please use caution if using candles or generators. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

