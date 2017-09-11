South Strand suffers flooded roads, wind damage from Tropical Storm Irma

The roof of the Garden City Inn was blown off by high winds Monday. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma is causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden City. High winds from the tropical storm are also causing damage to the area.

Meteorologist Jamie Arnold sent in video of a flooded Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach, and Garden City is reporting flooded streets as well.

Waccamaw Drive is impassable south of Cedar Ave. in the Garden City area, Arnold said, due to water and debris. Dogwood Avenue in Surfside Beach is also closed and impassable.

Pawleys Island Police is reporting widespread roadway flooding, 40 mile-per-hour winds, and evacuation of a couple houses:

Quickly deteriorating conditions. 40mph winds. Excessive flooding on roads. Causeways are closed. Evacuation of a couple of houses. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

Pawleys Island PD notes that high tide isn't even until 1:15 p.m. in their area.

