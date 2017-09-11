South Strand streets flooding due to storm surge, high tide

A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.More >>
A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are searching for 20-year-old Natali Yambolieva, after she was reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday. Yambolieva was a J-1 student working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel. After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are searching for 20-year-old Natali Yambolieva, after she was reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday. Yambolieva was a J-1 student working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel. After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her.More >>
Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.More >>
While we're not seeing a direct impact from Hurricane Irma, people in Garden City are bracing themselves for the storm’s fringe effects. On Atlantic Avenue in Garden City most businesses are closed, covered and sandbagged. But for those that are open, the common concern is possible power outages. Some businesses say they’re stocked up on flashlights and batteries just in case the strong winds and rain knock power out.More >>
While we're not seeing a direct impact from Hurricane Irma, people in Garden City are bracing themselves for the storm’s fringe effects. On Atlantic Avenue in Garden City most businesses are closed, covered and sandbagged. But for those that are open, the common concern is possible power outages. Some businesses say they’re stocked up on flashlights and batteries just in case the strong winds and rain knock power out.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.More >>
South Florida took a direct hit from the powerful Hurricane Irma, and for the most part, animals had to shelter in place.More >>
South Florida took a direct hit from the powerful Hurricane Irma, and for the most part, animals had to shelter in place.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>