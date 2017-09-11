J-1 student reported missing; belongings found in hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police are searching for 20-year-old Natali Yambolieva after she was reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday.

Yambolieva, a J-1 student, was working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel.

After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her. Her belongings were still in the room.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Natali Yambolieva, please call Myrtle Beach Police.

