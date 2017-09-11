J-1 student from Bulgaria found safe after being reported missing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police say a 20-year-old J-1 student was found safe Monday after being reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday.

The J-1 student was working at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach. She was staying at the Bermuda Sands Hotel.

After police were contacted, hotel staff entered the room, but were unable to locate her. Her belongings were still in the room.

Captain Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the student was found safe by detectives on Monday.

