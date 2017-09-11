J-1 student from Bulgaria found safe after being reported missing

Click here to visit a page devoted to missing persons in our area, with missing posters, links, and other resources to help find them.More >>
A River Flood Warning is in place until further notice. The Waccamaw River has been high for a couple weeks and it is expected to rise to minor flood stage today and remain high through the weekend.More >>
Conway High School and Aynor Middle School are without power after two separate outages are affecting Horry Electric Cooperative customers in those areas. Both schools will operate as normal and run on generator power until power is restored, confirmed Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Harding.More >>
Downed power lines are blocking Highway 501 northbound in front of Conway High School. Traffic is being redirected westbound to Mill Pond Road to Oak Street through Medlen Parkway, then back onto Highway 501, according to a Conway Police Department news release.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police say a 20-year-old J-1 student was found safe Monday after being reported missing by friends when she did not show up for her flight back home to Bulgaria on Saturday.More >>
More than 700 Horry Electric Cooperative members are without power after a pole caught fire in the Aynor area Tuesday morning. Service men are on the scene of the outage, according to Horry Electric officials.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
