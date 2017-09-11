Pawleys Island seeing significant road flooding before high tide; causeways closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Pawleys Island is already seeing road flooding, and high tide is still some time away.

Myrtle Avenue is seeing significant road flooding, and the causeways are now closed, according to tweets from Pawley’s Island Police.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning says most of their flooding comes from the creek.

Pawleys Island Police is also reporting that sections of the island are without power, and urge residents to use caution with candles and generators.

Ocean high tide is expected around noon, and Fanning says the creek tends to see high tide an hour later.

We are experiencing roadway flooding already. High tide isn't until 1:15 on the creek. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

Quickly deteriorating conditions. 40mph winds. Excessive flooding on roads. Causeways are closed. Evacuation of a couple of houses. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) September 11, 2017

