The Questions You Should be Asking Your Insurance Agent - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

The Questions You Should be Asking Your Insurance Agent

Field Insurance Agency sat down with us and answered some frequently asked questions during times like these. What is and isn't covered can be quite confusing and the last thing you want to worry about in a severe storm. Ashley shares a lot of good information regarding coverage, in the scenario that your home has sustained damage from a hurricane or flood.

Powered by Frankly