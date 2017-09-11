UPDATE: Two dead in Conway following murder-suicide

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people in the Conway area are dead following a reported murder-suicide, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Willard identified the victims as 45-year-old Tammy Smith and her husband, 50-year-old Michael Smith. She added the two died on Sunday between 8 and 10 p.m.

Both were originally from West Virginia.

Horry County police officers responded to Conway Plantation for a death investigation around 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and a female dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

