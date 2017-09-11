Two dead after shooting in Conway; police say there is no threat to community

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police Officers responded to Conway Plantation for a death investigation around 8 a.m. Monday morning, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD.

Upon arrival, officers found a male and a female dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Dotson said the investigation does not reveal any threat to the community.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

At this time, there are no additional details.

