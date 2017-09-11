Horry County Police on scene of death investigation in Conway

Horry County Police Officers are on the scene of a death investigation in Conway, according to Krystal Dotson with HCPD. Officers responded to Conway Plantation near S.C. 90. At this time, there are no additional details. We have a crew headed to the scene, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Officers arrested a man after he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself in a hotel room and threatened to kill himself on Sunday. A hostage negotiation team attempted to persuade him to come out of the room, and after several hours, a SWAT team made entry to the room and he was arrested.More >>
Hurricane Irma has gradually weakened overnight and is now a category 1 hurricane. It will continue to weaken as it moves up central Florida and into Georgia through tonight.
We are still expecting the fringe effects will continue to increase across South Carolina. The worst of the weather will arrive across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee during this afternoon and evening.More >>
Toby Keith has been announced as a headliner for the 2018 Carolina Country Music Fest. Luke Bryan will also perform. The 2018 CCMF runs June 7-10. Tickets are now on sale at www.ccmf.com .More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Officers responded to the Lancer Motel on North Kings Highway early Monday morning for a report of an armed robbery, according to Joey Crosby with MBPD. A black male reportedly banged on the front door of the hotel and told the desk clerk he needed help. When the desk clerk opened the door, the suspect pulled out a handgun, demanding money. The motel staff complied, and the suspect fled the scene. The Myrtle Beach Police Dep...More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
