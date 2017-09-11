Man arrested after fleeing Myrtle Beach Police, barricading hims - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man arrested after fleeing Myrtle Beach Police, barricading himself in room Sunday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Police on scene at the Days Inn Motel. (Source: Facebook user)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers arrested a man after he fled from a traffic stop, barricaded himself in a motel room and threatened to kill himself on Sunday. A hostage negotiation team attempted to persuade him to come out of the room, and after several hours, a SWAT team made entry to the room and he was arrested.

On Sunday, September 10, Myrtle Beach Police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding with no brake lights, according to a news release from the MBPD. The vehicle fled from officers, and was found unoccupied within minutes at the address registered to the vehicle.

The driver fled the scene, but officers found drugs in plain view on the passenger seat of the vehicle, along with a Days Inn Motel room key, the release states. Through further investigation, officers were able to confirm the driver, later identified as 35-year-old George Everette Gray, also known as “Toot,” was in a room at the Days Inn Motel. They also learned he was wanted in Horry County for first-degree burglary and armed robbery.

Officers tried to make contact with Gray, but he barricaded himself in a room and threatened to kill himself, the release states. The Hostage Negotiation Team tried to persuade him out of the room. After several hours, the Myrtle Beach Police Department SWAT team responded to the location and made entry into the room. Gray was then arrested without incident.

Gray has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition, failure to stop for blue lights, speeding and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

